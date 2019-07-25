LEADING OFF: Scherzer returns, Red Sox protest, Gallo out

Injured Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer jokes with Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson from the dugout during a baseball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Atlanta. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, will not come off the 10-day injured list to start for Washington against Atlanta this weekend. less Injured Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer jokes with Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson from the dugout during a baseball game Friday, July 19, 2019, in Atlanta. The three-time Cy Young Award ... more Photo: John Bazemore, AP Photo: John Bazemore, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close LEADING OFF: Scherzer returns, Red Sox protest, Gallo out 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:

BACK TO MAX

Nationals ace Max Scherzer is set to start against Colorado after recovering from inflammation under his right shoulder. The 34-year-old right-hander threw a bullpen Monday and felt ready to go.

An All-Star for the seventh straight season, Scherzer is 9-5 with a 2.30 ERA but has not pitched since July 6. He was 7-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his last seven starts.

REVIEW CREW

Perhaps there might be a ruling from Major League Baseball on Boston's protest during a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

There was plenty of confusion, plus a delay of about 15 minutes in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field after a series of defensive changes by the Rays.

Reliever Adam Kolarek moved to first base for a batter and Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the placement of subs in the batting order with plate umpire Angel Hernandez.

"The pitcher moved to a position and we felt there were some illegal substitutions," Cora said. "It was a mess, and I wasn't even able to keep up with Angel. So we protested the game, and we'll see where it goes."

GALLO OUT

Texas slugger Joey Gallo has been sent home to see a hand specialist after leaving Tuesday's game with a sore right wrist that's bothered him for a while. X-rays were negative, and Rangers manager Chris Woodward said an MRI was inconclusive.

Woodward said he thinks a stint on the injured list is likely. Gallo is hitting a career-best .253 with 22 homers and a .986 OPS this season.

NEED DIRECTIONS?

Aaron Judge and the Yankees visit Fenway Park for the first time this year to open a four-game series. Boston has made two trips to Yankee Stadium this season and the longtime rivals also played in London.

Masahiro Tanaka (7-5, 4.00 ERA) starts for AL East-leading New York against Rick Porcello (8-7, 5.61).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports