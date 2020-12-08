FG FT Reb
LINCOLN (PA) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Noel 35 4-10 2-2 1-4 0 1 11
D.Williams 28 3-6 1-3 5-7 0 6 7
Blue 38 5-13 1-2 1-4 3 3 14
Lightsey 17 2-11 1-1 1-3 0 0 5
Ko.Williams 35 6-13 2-3 0-4 2 3 17
Ke.Williams 18 1-5 0-0 0-3 1 0 2
Stevenson 10 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Lett 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Myrick 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Miles 3 0-1 2-2 0-1 0 1 2
Dunlap 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
White 2 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 23-63 9-13 9-32 6 15 62

Percentages: FG .365, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Blue 3-6, Ko.Williams 3-6, Noel 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Myrick 0-1, Ke.Williams 0-3, Lightsey 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (D.Williams 2, Blue).

Turnovers: 16 (Blue 4, D.Williams 4, Ko.Williams 4, Myrick 2, Ke.Williams, Lightsey).

Steals: 9 (Blue 2, D.Williams 2, Ke.Williams 2, Noel 2, Myrick).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LA SALLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Moore 18 4-5 2-2 1-5 2 1 10
Beatty 26 3-9 0-0 0-1 0 2 9
Brickus 30 1-2 2-2 1-3 8 2 4
Clark 25 5-10 3-3 1-8 0 1 15
Ray 15 1-4 0-0 0-4 3 2 2
Gill 25 4-9 1-1 0-5 3 4 10
Spencer 18 5-9 0-0 0-0 0 1 13
Kenney 16 2-3 2-2 0-1 1 1 8
Izay 11 3-3 0-0 2-5 2 2 6
Stone 8 0-0 3-4 0-0 0 1 3
Ward 4 0-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Kimbrough 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Lafond 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Thompson 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-60 13-14 5-33 20 19 80

Percentages: FG .467, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Spencer 3-5, Beatty 3-7, Kenney 2-3, Clark 2-5, Gill 1-1, Brickus 0-1, Ray 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Ward 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Moore 4, Beatty 2, Stone).

Turnovers: 14 (Clark 6, Brickus 3, Beatty 2, Gill, Moore, Spencer).

Steals: 9 (Brickus 2, Gill 2, Beatty, Clark, Ray, Spencer, Ward).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lincoln (PA) 24 38 62
La Salle 43 37 80

