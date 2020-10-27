Chicago 0 3 0 7 10
L.A. Rams 7 3 14 0 24
First Quarter

LAR_Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 3:57.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 42, 14:13.

LAR_FG Sloman 22, 4:55.

Third Quarter

LAR_Brown 1 run (Sloman kick), 8:06.

LAR_Everett 12 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 1:34.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_E.Jackson 8 fumble return (Santos kick), 7:30.

A_0.

___

Chi LAR
First downs 14 24
Total Net Yards 279 371
Rushes-yards 17-49 34-161
Passing 230 210
Punt Returns 0-0 2-14
Kickoff Returns 4-94 2-41
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-2
Comp-Att-Int 28-40-2 23-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-31 1-9
Punts 5-47.6 5-44.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-46 4-46
Time of Possession 27:25 32:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 14-48, Patterson 3-1. L.A. Rams, Henderson 15-64, Brown 10-57, Woods 4-23, Kupp 1-16, Goff 4-1.

PASSING_Chicago, Foles 28-40-2-261. L.A. Rams, Goff 23-33-0-219.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Graham 5-31, Montgomery 5-21, Robinson 4-70, Mooney 3-40, Miller 3-20, Patterson 3-11, Kmet 2-45, Harris 2-15, Wims 1-8. L.A. Rams, Kupp 6-43, Reynolds 4-52, Everett 4-28, Mundt 3-47, Woods 3-22, Henderson 2-13, Jefferson 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Sloman 48.