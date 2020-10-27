https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/L-A-Rams-24-Chicago-10-15677049.php
L.A. Rams 24, Chicago 10
|Chicago
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|14
|0
|—
|24
LAR_Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 3:57.
Chi_FG Santos 42, 14:13.
LAR_FG Sloman 22, 4:55.
LAR_Brown 1 run (Sloman kick), 8:06.
LAR_Everett 12 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 1:34.
Chi_E.Jackson 8 fumble return (Santos kick), 7:30.
A_0.
___
|Chi
|LAR
|First downs
|14
|24
|Total Net Yards
|279
|371
|Rushes-yards
|17-49
|34-161
|Passing
|230
|210
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|4-94
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-40-2
|23-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-31
|1-9
|Punts
|5-47.6
|5-44.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-46
|4-46
|Time of Possession
|27:25
|32:35
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 14-48, Patterson 3-1. L.A. Rams, Henderson 15-64, Brown 10-57, Woods 4-23, Kupp 1-16, Goff 4-1.
PASSING_Chicago, Foles 28-40-2-261. L.A. Rams, Goff 23-33-0-219.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Graham 5-31, Montgomery 5-21, Robinson 4-70, Mooney 3-40, Miller 3-20, Patterson 3-11, Kmet 2-45, Harris 2-15, Wims 1-8. L.A. Rams, Kupp 6-43, Reynolds 4-52, Everett 4-28, Mundt 3-47, Woods 3-22, Henderson 2-13, Jefferson 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Sloman 48.
