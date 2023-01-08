L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run