L.A. Lakers 130, Washington 119

James 12-26 3-4 29, Walker IV 7-10 2-2 20, A.Davis 22-30 9-9 55, Beverley 0-4 1-2 1, Schroder 2-5 0-0 4, Gabriel 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 2-4 0-4 4, Brown Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Reaves 2-4 1-1 5, Westbrook 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 52-96 16-22 130.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run