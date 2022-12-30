L.A. Lakers 130, Atlanta 121

James 18-27 7-9 47, Reaves 1-13 2-2 5, Bryant 8-10 3-3 19, Beverley 4-5 0-0 10, Schroder 5-12 1-1 12, Gabriel 5-8 1-1 11, Toscano-Anderson 3-3 0-0 7, Brown Jr. 2-6 0-0 5, Westbrook 6-12 2-2 14. Totals 52-96 16-18 130.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run