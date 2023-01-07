L.A. Lakers 130, Atlanta 114

Collins 7-18 2-3 16, Hunter 5-13 4-6 16, Okongwu 5-6 0-0 10, Murray 7-18 0-1 16, Young 12-24 6-7 32, Griffin 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-5 1-1 6, Bogdanovic 3-7 4-4 10, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-96 17-22 114.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run