L.A. Lakers 129, Orlando 110

James 12-24 4-5 28, Walker IV 3-10 2-2 10, Bryant 8-10 4-6 21, Beverley 5-11 0-0 14, Schroder 2-3 2-2 7, Gabriel 2-5 0-0 5, Brown Jr. 6-7 0-0 15, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Nunn 2-2 0-0 6, Reaves 3-7 0-0 8, Westbrook 6-11 2-2 15. Totals 49-90 14-17 129.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run