L.A. Lakers 128, Portland 109

Grant 10-23 5-6 27, Watford 4-6 2-2 10, Nurkic 2-8 4-6 8, Simons 9-22 2-2 22, Winslow 9-11 0-0 21, Brown III 0-4 0-0 0, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Butler Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-0 3-4 3, Sharpe 7-12 1-1 16. Totals 42-90 17-21 109.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run