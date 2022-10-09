L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121

Christie 2-7 2-2 7, Toscano-Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 9-18 8-8 28, Reaves 3-5 1-1 7, Walker IV 5-12 1-1 14, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Ryan 6-9 2-2 20, Swider 1-6 0-0 3, Bryant 3-5 0-0 6, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 8-13 1-2 21, Pippen Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Westbrook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-90 17-18 124.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed