L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92

Johnson 4-20 3-5 12, Sochan 6-14 0-1 12, Dieng 3-6 0-0 7, T.Jones 5-12 0-0 10, Vassell 7-14 0-1 17, Barlow 0-2 0-0 0, Bates-Diop 2-4 0-0 4, Branham 0-4 0-0 0, McDermott 4-7 0-1 8, Roby 1-2 0-0 2, Bassey 4-5 0-2 8, Hall 1-5 0-0 2, Richardson 4-10 0-0 10. Totals 41-105 3-10 92.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves