L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115

Brown Jr. 4-8 0-0 12, James 16-26 11-15 43, Bryant 9-17 0-0 18, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 4-11 6-7 15, Gabriel 2-3 1-3 5, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-5 0-0 5, Reaves 5-7 3-5 15, Westbrook 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 45-93 21-30 121.

CHARLOTTE (115)

Hayward 2-9 3-4 8, Washington 5-10 0-0 12, Plumlee 6-7 6-11 18, Ball 9-22 3-3 24, Rozier 11-20 2-3 27, Thor 1-3 0-0 3, McDaniels 4-10 2-2 10, Williams 1-2 3-4 5, Smith Jr. 3-10 1-2 8. Totals 42-93 20-29 115.

L.A. Lakers 22 38 34 27 121
Charlotte 21 24 31 39 115

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-30 (Brown Jr. 4-8, Reaves 2-2, Beverley 2-4, Nunn 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Westbrook 0-3, James 0-5), Charlotte 11-32 (Rozier 3-6, Ball 3-10, Washington 2-5, Hayward 1-2, Thor 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, McDaniels 0-4). Fouled Out_L.A. Lakers None, Charlotte 1 (Washington). Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 53 (Bryant 15), Charlotte 47 (Plumlee 14). Assists_L.A. Lakers 26 (Reaves 7), Charlotte 25 (Ball 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 21, Charlotte 22. A_19,210 (19,077)

