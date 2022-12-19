L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117

Avdija 3-7 0-0 8, Kuzma 9-18 1-2 22, Porzingis 7-18 5-7 21, Beal 9-17 11-13 29, Morris 3-10 0-0 7, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Kispert 2-5 1-1 6, Gafford 6-6 0-0 12, Barton 2-8 0-0 5, Goodwin 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 44-95 19-24 117.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run