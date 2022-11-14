Skip to main content
L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103

Durant 8-16 13-15 31, O'Neale 2-8 1-2 6, Claxton 4-4 0-2 8, Harris 4-7 0-0 10, Sumner 5-12 2-2 13, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 2-6 0-0 5, Watanabe 5-8 1-1 11, Sharpe 0-1 0-0 0, Duke Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Mills 1-6 0-0 2, Thomas 4-9 7-9 15. Totals 36-80 24-31 103.

L.A. LAKERS (116)

Brown Jr. 4-7 0-0 9, Walker IV 9-15 3-3 25, Davis 15-25 7-7 37, Beverley 1-5 0-1 2, Reaves 5-8 2-3 15, Gabriel 4-7 0-0 9, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Toscano-Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Christie 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 0-4 0-0 0, Westbrook 4-15 5-6 14. Totals 44-91 17-20 116.

Brooklyn 22 24 31 26 103
L.A. Lakers 26 29 25 36 116

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 7-27 (Durant 2-3, Harris 2-4, Morris 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-5, Thomas 0-2, Watanabe 0-2, Mills 0-4), L.A. Lakers 11-27 (Walker IV 4-5, Reaves 3-4, Gabriel 1-1, Brown Jr. 1-2, Ryan 1-2, Westbrook 1-6, Nunn 0-3, Beverley 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 41 (Durant 9), L.A. Lakers 45 (Davis 18). Assists_Brooklyn 22 (Durant 7), L.A. Lakers 25 (Westbrook 12). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 17, L.A. Lakers 22. A_18,040 (18,997)

