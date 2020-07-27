Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .291 .388 141 22 41 10 0 4 21 18 23 2 1 2
Turner .467 .556 15 3 7 4 0 0 4 2 2 0 0 1
Pederson .375 .545 8 3 3 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 0 0
Taylor .364 .500 11 0 4 0 0 0 1 3 1 0 1 0
Hernández .333 .333 18 4 6 0 0 1 5 0 4 0 0 0
Barnes .333 .429 6 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0
Pollock .333 .500 6 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 0
Seager .313 .389 16 3 5 2 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 1
Muncy .250 .400 16 3 4 2 0 2 3 2 4 0 0 0
Bellinger .235 .316 17 3 4 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0
Betts .150 .190 20 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 4 1 0 0
Smith .143 .300 7 1 1 0 0 1 3 2 0 0 0 0
Ríos .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Gore .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 2 2 2.50 4 4 0 36.0 28 10 10 2 10 34
Kolarek 1 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Floro 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 2
McGee 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Alexander 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Jansen 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Treinen 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Ferguson 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stripling 1 0 1.29 1 1 0 7.0 4 1 1 1 0 7
Urías 0 0 1.80 1 1 0 5.0 5 1 1 0 3 3
May 0 0 2.08 1 1 0 4.1 7 1 1 0 0 4
Báez 0 0 3.86 2 0 0 2.1 1 1 1 0 1 2
Graterol 0 1 6.75 2 0 0 1.1 3 1 1 0 0 0
Wood 0 1 9.00 1 1 0 3.0 3 3 3 1 3 4
Santana 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 2.0 3 2 2 0 0 3