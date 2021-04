Dodgers third. AJ Pollock doubles to left field. Edwin Rios grounds out to shallow right field, Dylan Moore to Evan White. AJ Pollock to third. Austin Barnes walks. Chris Taylor lines out to second base to Dylan Moore. Corey Seager singles to center field. Austin Barnes to second. AJ Pollock scores. Justin Turner called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Mariners 0.