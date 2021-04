Athletics first. Mark Canha strikes out swinging. Jed Lowrie doubles to deep left center field. Ramon Laureano doubles to deep right center field. Jed Lowrie scores. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers second. Edwin Rios singles to center field. Gavin Lux walks. Edwin Rios to second. Austin Barnes doubles to left field. Gavin Lux to third. Edwin Rios scores. Zach McKinstry lines out to shortstop to Elvis Andrus. Mookie Betts reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Austin Barnes to third. Gavin Lux out at home. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow right field, Mitch Moreland to Chris Bassitt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Athletics 1.

Dodgers third. Justin Turner singles to center field. Max Muncy homers to right field. Justin Turner scores. AJ Pollock lines out to deep right field to Stephen Piscotty. Edwin Rios homers to center field. Gavin Lux pops out to shallow left field to Matt Chapman. Austin Barnes singles to shallow infield. Zach McKinstry grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Chapman to Mitch Moreland.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Athletics 1.

Dodgers ninth. Zach McKinstry strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Corey Seager lines out to deep right field to Stephen Piscotty. Justin Turner lines out to center field to Ramon Laureano.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Athletics 1.