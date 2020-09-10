L.A. Dodgers-Arizona Runs

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Corey Seager flies out to deep left center field to Daulton Varsho. Chris Taylor singles to left field. Cody Bellinger flies out to center field to Tim Locastro. Max Muncy walks. Chris Taylor to second. AJ Pollock lines out to shallow infield to Jon Jay.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Dodgers second. Will Smith flies out to left field to Daulton Varsho. Gavin Lux flies out to center field to Tim Locastro. Kike Hernandez homers to center field. Mookie Betts called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks second. Josh Rojas singles to shallow infield. Wyatt Mathisen singles to shallow infield. Josh Rojas to second. Daulton Varsho walks. Wyatt Mathisen to second. Josh Rojas to third. Carson Kelly grounds out to shallow left field, Corey Seager to Cody Bellinger. Daulton Varsho to second. Wyatt Mathisen to third. Josh Rojas scores. Jon Jay out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Mookie Betts. Wyatt Mathisen scores. Tim Locastro triples to deep center field. Daulton Varsho scores. Nick Ahmed called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2.

Dodgers fourth. Max Muncy singles to right center field. AJ Pollock singles to center field. Max Muncy to second. Will Smith walks. AJ Pollock to second. Max Muncy to third. Gavin Lux reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Will Smith out at second. AJ Pollock to third. Max Muncy scores. Kike Hernandez singles to left field. Gavin Lux to second. AJ Pollock scores. Mookie Betts flies out to deep right field to Jon Jay. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow infield, Wyatt Mathisen to Christian Walker.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 3.

Diamondbacks fifth. Jon Jay lines out to left field to Kike Hernandez. Tim Locastro reaches on error. Throwing error by Corey Seager. Nick Ahmed doubles to right field, advances to 3rd. Tim Locastro scores. Fielding error by Mookie Betts. Throwing error by Mookie Betts. Christian Walker strikes out swinging. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow left field, Corey Seager to Cody Bellinger.

1 run, 1 hit, 3 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 4.

Dodgers tenth. Chris Taylor singles to shortstop. Corey Seager scores. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. Max Muncy walks. Chris Taylor to second. AJ Pollock singles to deep left center field, advances to 2nd. Max Muncy to third. Chris Taylor scores. Will Smith is intentionally walked. Gavin Lux called out on strikes. Kike Hernandez lines out to deep center field to Tim Locastro.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4.