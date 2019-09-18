L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Tampa Bay Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 31 7 6 7 Pham lf 5 0 0 0 Freese 1b 2 0 0 0 Meadows rf 2 1 1 0 f-Lux ph-2b 1 1 1 1 d'Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 Choi 1b 4 1 1 1 Taylor 3b 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 3 0 1 0 Maeda p 1 0 0 0 Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Sulser p 0 0 0 0 Bellinger cf-1b 3 1 1 1 i-Aguilar ph 1 1 1 2 Muncy 2b-1b-3b 3 2 0 0 Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 Hernández rf-cf 4 1 1 0 Wendle 2b 3 1 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 4 Adames ss 3 0 0 1 Smith c 3 1 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 Snell p 0 0 0 0 Urías p 0 0 0 0 a-Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Drake p 0 0 0 0 b-Negrón ph 1 0 0 0 c-Wong ph 1 0 0 0 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 Poche p 0 0 0 0 d-Gyorko ph 0 0 0 0 Roe p 0 0 0 0 e-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 Báez p 0 0 0 0 g-Zunino ph 0 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 h-Lowe ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Pederson rf 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 010 001 030 — 5 Los Angeles 000 020 50x — 7

E_Fairbanks (1), Báez (1), Bellinger (3). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Meadows (29), Seager 2 (41), Hernández (19), Bellinger (31). HR_Choi (16), Aguilar (4). SB_Wendle (8), Meadows (12), Bellinger (13). SF_Adames (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Snell 2 0 0 0 0 4 Drake 2 0 0 0 0 2 Poche, BS, 1-7 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Roe 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fairbanks, L, 1-1 1-3 3 5 3 1 0 Sulser 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Ferguson 1 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 Urías 1 0 0 0 1 2 Floro 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Stripling 2 2 0 0 0 3 Báez, BS, 1-7 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Maeda, W, 10-8 1 3 3 3 0 1 Jansen, S, 30-37 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Urías pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Maeda pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Poche (Muncy).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:43. A_48,663 (56,000).