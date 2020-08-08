https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-7-San-Francisco-2-15468659.php
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|Slater rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turner dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Seager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tromp c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dubón ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sandoval ph-ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|002
|310
|010
|—
|7
E_Ruf (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Yastrzemski (5), Flores (2), Betts (6). 3B_Slater (1). HR_Flores (3), Betts (3), Muncy (4), Smith (2), Ríos (3). SB_Slater (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Samardzija L,0-2
|4
|7
|6
|5
|2
|3
|Selman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Urías
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Floro W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santana
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Alexander H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Samardzija pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Samardzija 2 (Turner,Hernández). WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, John Libka.
T_3:16.
