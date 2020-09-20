https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-6-Colorado-1-15581197.php
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|4
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Turner dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Fuentes 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Butera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|100
|300
|—
|6
|Colorado
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Givens (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Colorado 1. 2B_Turner (8), Tapia (4), Pillar (2). 3B_Taylor (2). HR_Taylor (7), Pollock (12). SB_Tapia (6), Barnes (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw W,6-2
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|McGee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|C.González L,0-2
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Givens
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Ramos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Givens (Barnes). WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:32. A_0 (50,445).
