L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

Atlanta Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 1 9 1 Totals 32 3 9 3 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 1 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 1 1 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Turner 3b 3 1 1 1 d'Arnaud c 4 0 2 0 Muncy 1b 3 1 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Smith dh-c 4 0 1 0 Swanson ss 4 0 3 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 1 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 Markakis lf 4 1 1 0 Pederson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Barnes c 3 0 2 0 Ríos ph 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 000 100 — 1 Los Angeles 300 000 00x — 3

E_Barnes (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Acuña Jr. (2). 3B_Markakis (1). HR_Seager (5), Turner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Fried L,0-1 6 2-3 8 3 3 4 5 O'Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Martin 1 1 0 0 1 0

Los Angeles Buehler W,1-0 6 7 0 0 0 6 Treinen H,1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Báez H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jansen S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Will Little; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Cory Blaser.

T_3:20. A_10,772 (40,300).