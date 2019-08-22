https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/L-A-Dodgers-2-Toronto-1-14369571.php
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1
|Toronto
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|e-K.Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Giles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Adam p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Drury 3b-2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McKinney lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Beaty lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|b-Pollock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|a-Fisher ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boshers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|c-Guerrero Jr. ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1-Ureña pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000
|1
|—
|2
DP_Toronto 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Grichuk (21), McKinney (12), Seager (35). HR_Tellez (15), Smith (12), Muncy (33). SB_Muncy (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Font
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Boshers
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Godley
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Giles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza, L, 1-3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Buehler
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Kelly, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K.Jansen, BS, 26-32
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Báez, W, 7-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Boshers.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:10. A_44,106 (56,000).
View Comments