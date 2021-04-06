L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|9
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Canha cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|1
|3
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Moreland dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lux 2b-pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|W.Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Muncy dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tom rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor 2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|McKinstry lf-2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Los Angeles
|043
|000
|111
|—
|10
|Oakland
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3