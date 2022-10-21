Skip to main content
Sports

L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 97

George 4-12 5-6 15, Morris Sr. 5-9 3-3 14, Zubac 6-6 2-4 14, Jackson 3-9 1-2 8, Powell 2-8 4-7 9, Covington 0-3 2-2 2, Leonard 6-12 1-2 14, Batum 0-0 1-2 1, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-6 0-0 11, Wall 7-15 1-3 15. Totals 37-80 20-31 103.

L.A. LAKERS (97)

James 7-17 4-6 20, Walker IV 9-21 6-6 26, Davis 9-16 5-7 25, Beverley 1-7 2-2 5, Westbrook 0-11 2-2 2, Ryan 2-4 0-0 5, Toscano-Anderson 3-7 1-1 8, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 0-7 0-0 0, Reaves 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 33-94 22-26 97.

L.A. Clippers 35 21 29 18 103
L.A. Lakers 23 33 21 20 97
More for you

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 9-29 (Kennard 3-3, George 2-7, Jackson 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-3, Powell 1-3, Leonard 1-4, Covington 0-2, Wall 0-4), L.A. Lakers 9-45 (Davis 2-4, James 2-8, Walker IV 2-9, Ryan 1-2, Toscano-Anderson 1-4, Beverley 1-6, Jones 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Nunn 0-4, Westbrook 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 58 (Zubac 17), L.A. Lakers 38 (James 10). Assists_L.A. Clippers 18 (George, Jackson 4), L.A. Lakers 23 (James 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 24, L.A. Lakers 24. A_18,997 (18,997)

Written By