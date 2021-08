Angels third. David Fletcher grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Shohei Ohtani called out on strikes. Phil Gosselin singles to right center field. Jose Iglesias doubles. Phil Gosselin to third. Justin Upton singles to left field. Jose Iglesias scores. Phil Gosselin scores. Jo Adell strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays third. George Springer walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines out to right field to Jo Adell. Marcus Semien doubles to deep center field. George Springer scores. Bo Bichette flies out to right center field to Jo Adell. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to center field to Juan Lagares.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Blue jays 1.

Angels fifth. Shohei Ohtani flies out to deep right field to Randal Grichuk. Phil Gosselin grounds out to shallow infield, Steven Matz to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Jose Iglesias walks. Justin Upton singles to left field. Jose Iglesias to third. Jo Adell reaches on error to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Justin Upton scores. Jose Iglesias scores. Fielding error by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Max Stassi grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Angels 4, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays fifth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien doubles to deep left field. Bo Bichette pops out to first base to Phil Gosselin. Teoscar Hernandez singles to left field. Marcus Semien scores. Corey Dickerson triples to deep left field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Blue jays 3.

Angels sixth. Juan Lagares singles to left center field. Jack Mayfield reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Juan Lagares to second. David Fletcher grounds out to second base. Jack Mayfield out at second. Juan Lagares to third. Shohei Ohtani is intentionally walked. Phil Gosselin singles to left field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Juan Lagares scores. Jose Iglesias walks. Phil Gosselin to second. Justin Upton flies out to deep left center field to Corey Dickerson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 6, Blue jays 3.