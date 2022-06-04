L.A. Angels-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber doubles to deep right field. Rhys Hoskins lines out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Kyle Schwarber to third. Bryce Harper walks. Nick Castellanos walks. Bryce Harper to second. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep left field. Nick Castellanos to third. Bryce Harper scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. Alec Bohm strikes out swinging. Bryson Stott walks. Johan Camargo singles to right field. Bryson Stott to third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Nick Castellanos scores. Mickey Moniak singles to shallow infield. Johan Camargo to third. Bryson Stott scores. Throwing error by Michael Lorenzen. Kyle Schwarber walks. Mickey Moniak to second. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Phillies 5, Angels 0.

Angels third. Andrew Velazquez hit by pitch. Matt Duffy strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani walks. Andrew Velazquez to second. Mike Trout reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Shohei Ohtani out at second. Andrew Velazquez to third. Jared Walsh singles to center field. Mike Trout to third. Andrew Velazquez scores. Max Stassi strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 5, Angels 1.

Angels fifth. Matt Duffy grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Shohei Ohtani walks. Mike Trout strikes out swinging. Jared Walsh doubles to deep right field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Max Stassi grounds out to first base to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 5, Angels 2.

Phillies eighth. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep right field. Alec Bohm grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh. J.T. Realmuto to third. Bryson Stott walks. Johan Camargo singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Bryson Stott scores. J.T. Realmuto scores. Mickey Moniak called out on strikes. Kyle Schwarber strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 7, Angels 2.