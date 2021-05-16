L.A. Angels-Boston Runs

Angels second. Anthony Rendon hit by pitch. Jared Walsh doubles. Anthony Rendon to third. Taylor Ward singles to right field. Jared Walsh to third. Anthony Rendon scores. Jose Iglesias reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Taylor Ward to third. Jared Walsh out at home. Phil Gosselin doubles to right field. Jose Iglesias to third. Taylor Ward scores. Drew Butera singles to shallow center field. Phil Gosselin scores. Jose Iglesias scores. Jose Rojas reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Drew Butera out at second. Mike Trout walks. Jose Rojas to second. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 4, Red sox 0.