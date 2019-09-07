https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/L-A-Angels-5-Chicago-White-Sox-4-14420914.php
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4
|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Goodwin cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mendick 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Palka ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Engel cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ward ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|121
|—
|5
|Chicago
|200
|020
|000
|—
|4
DP_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 4. 2B_Ohtani (19), Abreu (33), Moncada (26). 3B_Ohtani (5). HR_Rengifo (7), Goodwin (16), Upton (12), Anderson (16).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Peters
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Middleton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robles W,5-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chicago
|Giolito
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Bummer BS,1-3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Colomé L,4-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Middleton.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:02. A_20,026 (40,615).
