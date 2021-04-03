Kuzma's season-high 30 points lead Lakers past Kings 115-94 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press April 3, 2021 Updated: April 3, 2021 12:38 a.m.
1 of7 Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) passes the ball as he's defended by Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22), guard Buddy Hield (24) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. Hector Amezcua/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol (14) shoots a basket as he is defended by Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. Hector Amezcua/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) scores a basket as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. Hector Amezcua/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol (14) looks to make a pass as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. Hector Amezcua/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) sprints downcourt after a steal against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. Hector Amezcua/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. Hector Amezcua/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris, right, picks up a rebound as he is defended by Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. Hector Amezcua/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 10 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter and the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers thumped the Sacramento Kings 115-94 on Friday night.
Dennis Schroder had 17 points and eight assists as the Lakers bounced back from a 15-point loss to Milwaukee two nights earlier. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Markieff Morris had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN