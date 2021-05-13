Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 1:32 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and kept the defending NBA champions' slim hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive.
The Lakers led 121-113 with 2:57 remaining, but the Rockets scored nine straight points to go up by a point in the final minute. After a timeout, Kuzma was able to drive the lane and score the go-ahead points.