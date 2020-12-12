Kuath leads Oklahoma past winless Florida A&M 85-54

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kur Kuath scored 14 points, tied his career-best with eight rebounds, blocked three shots and Oklahoma had five score in double digits while defeating winless Florida A&M 85-54 on Saturday.

Oklahoma (3-1) was coming off a stinging midweek loss at Xavier in the Big 12/Big East Challenge and Kuath set the tone early against Florida A&M with a drive, a jumper and a dunk as the Sooners built an opening 18-6 lead.