Kristen Racicot at Eastern Zone championships

Kristen Racicot with Pisces head coach Bill Strickland at CT Age Group Championships.

Kristen Racicot represented the Trumbull Pisces and Team Connecticut at the Eastern Zone Long Course Championship in Richmond (Va.) held Aug. 7-10.

The championship meet consisted of 11 regional teams from Virginia to Buffalo and all of New England.

Racicot qualified for the championship meet in the 50-meter and 100-meter breaststrokes. This was her third consecutive summer competing at the Eastern Zone Championships.

"It's a huge honor to make the Zones team and I'm proud to represent the Pisces as part of the CT Zones team,” Racicot said. “It was a very competitive meet with some of the fastest swimmers in the country competing.

Four Trumbull Pisces swimmers who also made the Eastern Zone cuts but did not compete at the event were Liz Stoelzel; 50M & 100M freestyle, 100M backstroke, Liam Crecca; 100M backstroke, 50M freestyle, Cameron Kosak; 100M backstroke and Raj Padda; 100M backstroke.