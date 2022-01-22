Krejcikova, Keys to meet in Australian Open quarterfinals Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 11:35 p.m.
1 of5 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Simon Baker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Paula Badosa of Spain during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Simon Baker/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Paula Badosa of Spain serves to Madison Keys of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Simon Baker/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus makes a backhand return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts after losing a point to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Simon Baker/AP Show More Show Less
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova breezed to a 6-2, 6-2 win over two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in four Grand Slam events.
The fourth-seeded Krejcikova was ousted in the second round of her two previous trips to Melbourne Park and is into the last eight at the Australian Open for the first time.