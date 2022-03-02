Kreider's power-play goal lifts Rangers over Blues, 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in New York's three-goal third period and the Rangers rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Wednesday night.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Alexis Lafrenière, Ryan Strome and Patrik Nemeth also scored for the Rangers, who recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and snapped their two-game skid. Adam Fox had three assists and Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves to help New York improve to 5-1-1 in their last seven at home.