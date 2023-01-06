Kraken reassign 1st round pick Shane Wright to juniors

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken reassigned first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday, a day after Wright helped Canada to a world juniors title.

Wright, who turned 19 on Thursday, appeared in eight games with Seattle this season. But he will play the rest of the year at the juniors level due to the NHL’s agreement with the Canadian Hockey League that required Wright to either remain with the Kraken or be sent to his juniors team because of his age. Spending the season with Seattle’s AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley was not an option.