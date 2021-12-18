Kotkaniemi, Fast lead Hurricanes to 5-1 win over Kings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored in the opening two minutes and they each added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday night.

Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen and Jack Drury also scored for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei had two assists to help Carolina won for the sixth time in its last seven games. Frederik Andersen stopped 32 shots, improving his career record to 10-1-3 against Los Angeles.

The Hurricanes have won both games since their roster was rearranged because of COVID protocols with the top two scorers and captain among those sitting out. Prior to Saturday’s game, the team learned that Sunday’s home game vs. Nashville and Tuesday’s game at Boston have been postponed because of COVID outbreaks on those teams.

Blake Lizotte scored late in the second period in his second game back for Los Angeles after a five-game absence due to COVID protocols. The Kings snapped a four-game points streak.

Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for Los Angeles as he snapped a streak of six straight starts without a regulation loss at 4-0-2. He gave up more than three goals for the third time this season.

Carolina playing after having its game at Minnesota on Tuesday night postponed due to the Hurricanes' COVID situation.

Kotkaniemi’s goal came 37 seconds into the game. Just 59 seconds later, Fast produced a power-play goal.

Drury’s third-period goal gave him two goals in two NHL games.

THANKS FOR COMING

The Kings put goalie Cal Petersen on the COVID list earlier Saturday. That meant Jacob Ingham from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL was summoned to be the backup. Quick ended up playing in a fifth straight game for Los Angeles.

UP NEXT

Kings: Sunday at Washington to finish a four-game road trip.

Hurricanes: With Sunday’s home game vs. Nashville postponed and Tuesday’s game at Boston called off, the next game is slated for Thursday night at Ottawa.