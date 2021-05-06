Kopitar hits 1,000 points, Kings knock off Coyotes 4-2 JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 1:16 a.m.
1 of5 A shot by Los Angeles Kings' Gabriel Vilardi, not seen, slips past Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) for a goal as Coyotes defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) and Kings center Lias Andersson (24) work for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Los Angeles Kings center Jaret Anderson-Dolan, middle, celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with teammates, including defensemen Drew Doughty (8) and Mikey Anderson (44), during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with teammates, including left wing Michael Bunting (58) and center Derick Brassard (16), during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Arizona Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun, not seen, gets the puck past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen (40) for a goal as Coyotes left wing Michael Bunting (58), Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Arizona Coyotes left wing Michael Bunting (58) pushes the puck further into the net on a goal by Jakob Chychrun as Los Angeles Kings defensemen Drew Doughty (8) and Kings Mikey Anderson (44) defend in vain during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Anze Kopitar had an assist to reach 1,000 career points, Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings eliminated the Arizona Coyotes from playoff contention with a 4-2 win Wednesday night.
“It's definitely exciting/nerve-wracking,” Kopitar said. “I caught myself thinking about it a little too much and told myself to relax a little bit, play and just let it happen.”