Kohl helps Abilene Christian dominate Nicholls 79-61

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kolton Kohl had 22 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian dominated Nicholls 79-61 in Southland Conference play on Saturday night.

The victory was Abilene Christian's fifth straight win as the Wildcats opened league play with two victories. Abilene Christian took at 47-30 lead into the break. Nicholls rallied as the Colonels started the second period with a 12-4 run. The Wildcats responded with an 11-0 run and coasted to the victory.

Joe Pleasant and Payten Ricks added 12 point apiece for ACU (7-5, 2-0).

Elvis Harvey Jr. had 15 points for Nicholls (7-6, 1-1). Lorenzo McGhee added 11 points.

Abilene Christian will play at Wichita State next Sunday. Nicholls will host Incarnate Word on Jan. 2.