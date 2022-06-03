Ko surges, 3 shots back of Lee, Harigae at U.S. Women's Open STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer June 3, 2022
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Jin Young Ko never seems to stress. Nor does she let up.
The world’s No. 1 player vaulted into contention for a third major championship Friday, playing the final five holes in 3 under to pull within three shots of second-round Minjee Lee and Mina Harigae at the U.S. Women’s Open.