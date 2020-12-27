Knicks rout Bucks 130-110 for first victory under Thibodeau BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Dec. 27, 2020 Updated: Dec. 27, 2020 10:57 p.m.
RJ Barrett, left, of the New York Knicks drives towards the basket against Pat Connaughton, right, of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. (Mike Stobe/Pool Photo via AP)
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after dunking the ball against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. (Mike Stobe/Pool Photo via AP)
Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks looks on during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. (Mike Stobe/Pool Photo via AP)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, of the Milwaukee Bucks passes the ball against Reggie Bullock, left, of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. (Mike Stobe/Pool Photo via AP)
Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after dunking the ball against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. (Mike Stobe/Pool Photo via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Thibodeau's first victory as Knicks coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent, as New York routed the Milwaukee Bucks 130-110 on Sunday night.
Julius Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, Elfrid Payton scored 27 points in his best game as a Knick, and New York led by as much as 28 against the team that had the best record in the NBA the previous two seasons.