Knicks blow big lead but give Thibodeau win over Wolves BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 9:49 p.m.
1 of6 Julius Randle, center, of the New York Knicks dunks as Malik Beasley, left, and Karl-Anthony Towns, right, of the Minnesota Timberwolves look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP) Sarah Stier/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Josh Okogie, center, of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots as Taj Gibson, right, and Obi Toppin, left, of the New York Knicks defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP) Sarah Stier/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP) Sarah Stier/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Naz Reid, left, of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to shoot as Taj Gibson, right, of the New York Knicks defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP) Sarah Stier/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Obi Toppin, right, of the New York Knicks shoots as Josh Okogie, left, of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP) Sarah Stier/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Julius Randle, center, of the New York Knicks looks to pass as Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Anthony Edwards, right, of the Minnesota Timberwolves defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP) Sarah Stier/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 25 points and 14 rebounds, helping the New York Knicks recover after blowing a 21-point lead and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-99 on Sunday night, giving Tom Thibodeau a win over the team he last coached.
Randle made the go-ahead free throw with 32 seconds left and the Knicks held on in a game that seemed fully in their control when they lead 86-65 late in the third quarter.