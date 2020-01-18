Knicks' Barrett out at least a week with right ankle sprain

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett will miss at least a week with a sprained right ankle.

Barrett was hurt during the Knicks' loss to Phoenix on Thursday. On Friday, he had X-rays, which were negative.

The Knicks announced afterward that Barrett will be re-evaluated in a week.

The No. 3 pick in the draft from Duke is averaging 14.1 points.

