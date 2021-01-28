Kluber excited to join Yanks; LeMahieu relieved to remain RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 5:24 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Limited to one inning in two years, Corey Kluber believes his ability will show with the New York Yankees.
“I consider myself to be healthy at this point. I’m not rehabbing anything or tending to any issues with anything lingering or anything like that,” the right-hander said Thursday, a day after finalizing an $11 million, one-year contract. “I’m basically at a normal stage of my offseason right now.”