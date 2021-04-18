Kljestan, Hernandez help Galaxy rally, beat Miami 3-2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored two goals, Sacha Kljestan added another and the LA Galaxy rallied to beat Inter Miami 3-2 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Kljestan bent a left-footer around a defender and off the near post to break a 2-2 tie in the 81st minute. It was the 35-year-old's first goal since 2019 for Orlando City.