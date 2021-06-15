Kieran Smith claims 2nd Olympic race with 200 free win PAUL NEWBERRY, AP National Writer June 15, 2021 Updated: June 15, 2021 8:56 p.m.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kieran Smith, who has never even been on the national team, secured his second race at the Tokyo Game with a victory in the 200-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic trials on Tuesday night.
The 21-year-old native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, who attends the University of Florida, added to his victory in the 400 free with a winning time of 1 minute, 45.29 seconds.