Kiana Williams sets Stanford 3s record in NCAA opening win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 20 points while becoming Stanford's career leader in made 3-pointers, and six teammates also hit from long range as the top-seeded Cardinal overwhelmed women's NCAA Tournament first-timer Utah Valley 87-44 in the opening round Sunday night.
Stanford never trailed after Williams, who made 6-of-11 from beyond the arc, hit a 3 for the first basket in the opening minute and tied the school mark of 295 held by Candice Wiggins. Playing in her hometown and with her parents in the stands, Williams set the record with her second 3 midway through the first quarter to put the Cardinal up 18-3.