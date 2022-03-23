Kempe, Byfield lead shorthanded Kings over Predators 6-1 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 2:47 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield both scored twice, and the shorthanded Los Angeles Kings scored three times in the first 11 minutes to defeat the Nashville Predators 6-1 on Tuesday night.
Byfield, the second pick in the 2020 NHL draft, had the first two-goal game of his career along with an assist. The 19-year-old center became the first Kings teenager with a multigoal game since Oscar Moller in 2008, and the first with a three-point game since Anze Kopitar in 2006.