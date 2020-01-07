Kehley, Begg earn All-State berths in swimming

Trumbull residents and Lauralton Hall sophomores Claire Kehley and Caroline Begg received All-State honors for their swimming season.

Kehley finished first in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle at the Class S finals.

Begg placed third in the 200 free and second in the 500 free.

Their 200-freestyle relay team also finished first and they were a part of the 400 free relay that broke a 21-year old Lauralton Hall record.

At the State Open Championships, Kehley finished third overall in the 200 free and Begg was 17th. Kehley finished fourth in the 500 free and Begg was 21st.