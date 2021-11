ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Mikey Keene threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Johnny Richardson rushed for 147 yards and a TD as UCF cruised to a 49-17 victory over Connecticut on Saturday.

Richardson scored on a 9-yard run to open the scoring for the Knights (7-4). Keene added a 30-yard TD run and Mark-Anthony Richards ran it in from 8 yards out as UCF took a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back.